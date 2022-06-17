Police find woman reportedly abducted along with 17 others in FCT

Police have found a resident of the Federal Capital Territory, Safiyanu Amira, the woman who raised an alarm on Twitter, stating that 17 people, including three pregnant mothers and their children, were abducted at random in Abuja’s Apo sector by people dressed in police uniforms.

Remember that Amira said in a series of tweets that she and the other victims were kidnapped at gunpoint after the gunmen came banging on their doors, and as soon as the door was opened, the guys in police uniforms whisked them into a standby/waiting vehicle and drove them to unknown destinations.

“The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody.

“While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday while commending the gallantry of the Tactical and Investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.





“He enjoined the people of the FCT not to relent in partnering with the police, especially towards the rendition of information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence.”