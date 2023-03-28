Ebenezer Adurokiya

The Delta State Police Command has released a video explaining why and how some of its operatives manhandled a woman in a viral video at Agbarho, leading to the arrest and trial of the culprits.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement attached with the video, on Tuesday, said the woman, on whose account the policemen are being tried, assaulted the policemen who went for her arrest for destroying a man’s car’s windshield.

He said, though the command is not justifying the action of the erring officers and are being court-martialed for it, members of the public must also be mindful of how they relate with policemen in uniform.

“While the actions of the Policemen who assaulted the woman in Agbarho were excessive, and have been condemned outright by the command and the force management, it is also important to give details of the incident as some media houses have been requesting.

“On 22nd March 2023, one Thankgod James reported that the said woman smashed his vehicle windscreen and assaulted him, on the strength of this report, a woman police was sent to invite her, the suspect became aggressive and assaulted the woman police, tore her clothes.

“So, the policewoman called for reinforcement, and when the reinforcement arrived, the woman again poured a pot of soup on one of the Policemen even while in uniform.

“Visuals are attached below. While condemning the actions of the Policemen, and as the command has assured members of the public that they will be duly sanctioned, it’s also important for members of the public to behave themselves, and exercise restrain when interfacing with the Police,” the statement read.

Recall that some policemen, who were caught on camera dehumanizing the woman, were reportedly identified and arrested by the Delta State Police Command as contained in an earlier statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, on Sunday.

The statement read: “The Command is aware of a video recording that has since gone viral on various social media platforms of some policemen manhandling a woman in a dehumanizing manner.

“After a careful examination of the video clip, it is clear that the policemen acted in an unprofessional manner unbecoming of police officers.

“The Command condemns their act in totality, as no citizen deserves to be treated in such a manner either by the Police or anybody.





“Their act is not only inexcusable but unpardonable and will not be tolerated by the Command.

“The erring Police officers serving at Agbarho Division have been identified, summoned, and detained at the command headquarters.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, psc+ has directed that internal disciplinary action be initiated immediately and at the end of their orderly room trial, members of the public will be intimated on the outcome.

“The Command wishes to reiterate that “rope” is not a police accoutrement and as such, should not be used by policemen in whatever guise while carrying out their duty. It’s not in the character of the Command to dehumanize and trample on the rights of citizens.

“He assures members of the public that the officers concerned will be decisively dealt with by the extant laws as stipulated in the Police act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The CP wishes to emphasize that protection of life and properties in the state remains the top priority of the Command,” Edafe noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…