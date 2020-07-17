The Rivers state police command as again on Thursday 16th of July exhumed three decomposing bodies from Bera community forest in Gokana local government area who were buried alive by two suspects arrested by operatives of the Anti-cultism unit.

The three victims BARIDOMALE SUNDAY TOR, BARISITON NAWEE, BARIDON GBARABERA were said to be missing from the community on the 14th of March 2020 due to the information given to security agencies on an illegal oil bunkering taken place in the community.

The information has it that the three victims were buried in one pit with their mouth and hand tired to their back before burying them alive.

The two suspects one PROPHET and BARIDIDUM DABAMA aka kill and bury, who spoke to journalists at the scene of the crime said they were not directly the killers of the victims but co- workers of the illegal bunkers adding that they have mentioned all those involved.

They said the victims were killed due to the information they gave about the illegal oil bunkering to the security agents.

While the spokesman of the Rivers states police command DSP NNAMDI OMONI said the anti-cultism unit of the command through intelligent report arrested the suspects who led the unit to the forest.

On his path, member representing Gokana constituency in the house of Assembly, DUMLE MAO expressed sadness over the act of the suspects and promised that all those involved would face the law.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased explained how their brothers were missing in the community, after informing the security agencies of illegal oil bunkering.

Recall that, on Wednesday 15th of July 2020, two months after one Dinebari Ereba Gospel was kidnapped at Woji community in Obio/Akpor local government area, his decomposed corpse was found tired at a tree at Alasa forest road in Eleme local government area.

The operative of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Rivers states police command who arrested two out of five gang notorious Kidnappers led the team to the decomposed body of the victim.

