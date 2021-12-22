Police end Magodo Estate siege as Sanwo-olu intervenes

• AG to speak soon

By Sylvester Okoruwa and Lanre Adewole - Lagos
Lagos State governor, Sanwo-Olu

The siege laid to Magodo Estate Phase 2 by police officers who came with those seeking to reclaim the land on which the estate was built, is over today, (Wednesday) with the withdrawal of the officers by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Kotangora.

The officers who came with the bailiffs on Tuesday to mark hundreds of houses in the estate for possible demolition, creating massive tension among the residents, encamped at the Magodo Police Post and spent the night, until Kotangora came to pull them out at about 11am.

The two gates leading to the estate, which were firmly shut by the leadership of Magodo Residents Association (MRA), to prevent the bulldozer brought by the claimants from accessing the estate and possibly pull down, marked buildings, have also been thrown open, for inward and exit movements.

The temporary relief came after the visit of the Mayoress of Ikosi-Ketu LCDA, Samiat Abolanle Bada, to the police post, where a private discussion took place between her and Kotangora.

With the gun-totting officers in tow, both Kotangora and Bada returned to the shut main gate, connecting Shangisha, to address the worried residents who had gathered in their numbers and the MRA leadership.

Delivering the message of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu who she said, had been sufficiently briefed about the feud, Ms. Bada assured the residents that no harm would come to them and their property.

She noted the assurance came from the governor.

The Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, according to her, will soon issue a statement on the long-running ownership battle for over 500 plots of land, in the estate.

Details later …

