Police drag Abuja lawyers to court over alleged forgery, impersonation

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has dragged Abuja-based lawyers, Victor Giwa and Ibitade Bukola, before Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Apo, Abuja, over allegations bordering on forgery and impersonation.

In the charge, marked CR/150/25 filed by the police boss, both Giwa and Bukola are charged with three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

The defendants were accused of conspiring between themselves to forge a legal document purportedly issued by Awa U. Kalu SAN Chambers, with a view to misleading the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

According to the prosecution, both Giwa and Bukola on June 28, 2024 forged and signed a letter on the official letterhead of Awa U. Kalu SAN, requesting the AGF to suspend a scheduled arraignment of Giwa before Justice Samira Nature, also of the High Court of the FCT, sitting at Maitama, Abuja, scheduled for July 2, 2024.

They were alleged to have written the contentious letter on the letterhead of Awa U Kalu SAN Chambers, titled, “Urgent and Solemn Appeal to Suspend the Arraignment of Our Colleague Victor Giwa Esq on Charge Number CR/222/2023”, and addressed same to the AGF.

The purported letter, according to the prosecution, sought the AGF’s intervention to halt Giwa’s arraignment alongside others before Justice Bature and withdrawal of charges against him in the interest of “natural justice, equity, and fair play”.

A property developer, Cecil Osakwe Giwa and Edith Erhunmwuse were billed to be arraigned on a nine-count charge bordering on alleged illegal eviction, criminal intimidation, threat to life, and property damage amounting to N300 million before Justice Bature.

The police alleged the offences committed by both Giwa and Bukola are punishable under Sections 97, 364 and 179 of the Penal Code Act, 2004.

Meanwhile, at the scheduled arraignment of Giwa and his co-defendant today, proceedings were stalled as both of them were absent in court.

U.J. Udoh, who represented the defendants, informed the court that Giwa was bereaved, having lost two sisters, adding that he had travelled to his village to make arrangements for the burial of the deceased. She, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable Giwa bury his sisters and be ready for the arraignment

Prosecuting counsel, J.K. Kolawole, who held the brief of Erasto Asaph, did not object to the application for adjournment.

While adjourning the case to September 15, for arraignment, Justice Onwuegbuzie, however, warned that he would not entertain further excuses at the next sitting, saying that this was the reason he granted a long adjournment.