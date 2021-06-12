Police disrupt pro-democracy protest, support pro-Buhari group in Abuja 

Two major Groups #IstandwithBuhari in its coalition and the Pro-democracy movement on Saturday, separately and respectively expressed their views for and against the President of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari over the handling of Nigeria.

The Pro-Democracy group which protested at Gudu junction demanded that the federal government owed the people of Nigeria security of life and property.

Addressing the supporters for the expansion of media space was the co-convener of the pro-democracy group, Deji Adeyanju who said the minimum any government can offer her people and remained binding on the government was to ensure opposition view and allow it to vent.

He said the ability to express grievances, canvass issues and argument for or against any administration remains critical in a democracy.

Deji’s view was countered by the bold banner that reads ‘Buhari Must Go’ which was on display when the group began its protest, chanting the same slogan, demanding the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Police at this point fired teargas canisters at the protesting group who were disrupted afterwards.

A multimedia reporter, Samuel Olubiyo, with legit of Legit.com was arrested in the process for recording the incident and whisked to the Apo police station where he was later released on demand of the Nigeria Union of Journalist demanding media freedom.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ-FCT Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche said the arrest was an affront to the constitution.

He maintained that “The NUJ FCT calls on the police to immediately release journalist SamuelrOlubiyo of Legit.com who was arrested alongside protestors while covering the #June12 protest at Gudu junction.

“Protest is an integral part of democracy and media freedom is a constitutional guarantee,” Ogbeche said in the statement for his release.

The Unity fountain and rallying point of the pro-government group which said the significance of the date should not cause any kind of division for Nigerians.

It called on Nigeria’s to Unite and promote national integration as it rally support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Youth Coalition for Development and the All Progressives Congress Grassroots Forum which held a solidarity rally at the Unity Fountain in their numbers are supporters of the President.

The youth who displayed placards that reads “I am Nigerian, I am resilient, I will win, ‘Protests, Revolution, is not the solution, ‘Chaos does not help, Nigeria is the cornerstone of Africa’s greatness, and the history is clear, Democracy always wins in the end not orchestrated chaos through protests.”

The police ensured that the gates of the Unity Fountain were locked while the protesters were unmolested at the entrance to the fountain and throughout the protest.

A lone Anti Buhari protester also came to the Venue with the ‘Buhari Must Go’ placard which he carried in the midst of Buhari supporters, he was accosted and the placard seized.

His insistence on the cars left him with a bloodied nose as angry supporters of the President pounced on him until he was rescued by the leaders of the group who got him a taxi that ferried him out of the Unity Fountain.

The groups said President Muhammadu Buhari made a historic decision when he moved the Democracy date from May 29 to the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day.

National President of the group and convener of the solidarity rally comrade Aminu Aminu applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for naming June 12 as Democracy Day, describing the decision as a historic one.

“June 12 is a watershed in the annals of Nigeria’s democratic history. It’s a day to celebrate the beginning of a consistent and ideological struggle that eventually birth a foundation for the democratic renaissance that Nigeria is now building. After 26 years of advocacy and clamour, the group said.

President Muhammadu Buhari courageously gave this day the significance it deserves, and for this, he would continue to enjoy the veneration and respect of all lovers of democracy,”

Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress Grassroots Forum Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf said President Buhari has proven his democratic credentials with the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day and we applaud him for displaying his uncontestable democratic credentials with the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day.

“As we stand here today, we can boldly and proudly say that President Buhari has proven more than any leader since Nigeria’s return to democracy, that he appreciates and, indeed, honour the fond memories and legacies of all those who sacrificed their lives so democracy can take firm roots in Africa’s most important nation.

He is no doubt a democratic icon. And it was a case of the deep calling unto the deep when he decided to honour the ideals of democracy which some of our finest minds died for.

In his submission, the National Coordinator of Good Governance initiative said while he admits the fact that there are security problems which no one can deny, government effort to fish out the criminals remained on.

He noted that the Boko haram insurgent in the Northeast has been reduced from owning local governments to owning nothing but hitting at soft targets to make their points.

“First of all, we all know that we have some challenges in the country, we are not going to deny that.

“In the Western World they do, kidnapping there are so many things that happen. So if things like this happen with it is the time Nigeria is supposed to be United so that we can come together and overcome all those things.

“June 12 as it is today is a day of celebration. They should choose another day for their protest. Not today.” He said.

