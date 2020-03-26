Police disperse socialites with teargas

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory who assembled at various outdoor relaxation centres (joints) in the Utako districts were forcefully dispersed, on Wednesday night with teargas by security personnel.

The action of the security personnel was not unconnected with “enforcement of government movement restriction order” which is part of measure to ensure general isolation and shut down to curb the spread of COVID 19.

Visitors to these relaxation spots at Jabi Upstairs in Awolowo Way, Kpano, on Ebitu Ukiwe street and the multiple relaxation centres at the Utako village on Augustine Aikhomu Way were forced out of these areas with repeated release of teargas at their respective sitting positions, making further stay uncomfortable for the socialites.

Emeka Uche who witnessed the forceful dispersal of personnel at the open joint in Utako village said “The action of the security personnel was without any information.

“Customers only smelt that foul and choking smell of the teargas and quickly dispersed because we were discussing the possibility of this kind of thing, unknown to us it was to befall is on the table I sat, he told Tribune Online.

