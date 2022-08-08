Police dismiss officer in viral video beating man with cutlass

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a police officer in the Cross River Police Command, Liyomo Okoi, after he was recently filmed in a viral video beating a civilian with a cutlass on July 31, 2022.

This is just as the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Monday expressed grave disappointment at the reports of brutality and extortion being leveled against some police officers via various complaint channels available to the public, particularly on social media platforms.

These were contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the FPRO, Okoi with Force No. 524503 and attached to Ekori Divisional Headquarters, Cross Rivers Police Command was dismissed for gross misconduct.

He explained that his dismissal took effect from Monday, August 8, 2022.

GROSS MISCONDUCT: NPF has dismissed PC LIYOMO OKOI, Force No 524503,attached to Ekori Divisional Police Headquarters, Cross River State, who was captured in a video that went viral on 31st July, 2022, where he was flogging a civilian with cutlass, pic.twitter.com/vO6f9OCgbG — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) August 8, 2022

According to the statement, “the IGP has therefore directed all supervising Commissioners of Police and Tactical/Strategic Commanders to ensure strict supervision of their personnel as further incidences of this nature would be viewed strictly.”

The statement added that the IGP has also ordered a wholistic overhauling of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), and the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) units to ensure that their operations are in tandem with the purpose for their creation, and maximum effectiveness and output in line with the mandate of the IGP’s administration and public safety.

It further explained that “the IGP has therefore directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau (AIG-FIB) to carry out supervisory role over the three units to ensure their operations are professional, active and productive and do not infringe on the fundamental rights of the citizenry, and other members of the public.”

He added that the IGP reiterated his commitment to ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standard and enhancement of the anti-corruption drive with dedication to entrenching human rights-driven policing within the country.

According to him, the IGP expressed confidence that the current overhauling would improve the effectiveness of the units, and rid them of negative elements who deviate from the standard operating procedure of the units, and the Nigeria Police Force in general.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE