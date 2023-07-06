A police Inspector, Kabiru Odeyemi, who reportedly shot a generator technician, Bakare Idris, to death in the Oregun area of Lagos State has been dismissed from the force.

After his dismissal, the killer cop will be arraigned in court on Friday.

Inspector Odeyemi was until the incident serving at Alausa Divisional Police Station.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the dismissal of the Odeyemi to newsmen on Wednesday.

Hundeyin in a short statement said “The recommendation for dismissal of Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi was today approved.”

“This paves way for his arraignment which will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023.”

He added that “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, assures Lagosians of his unwavering determination to police the state within the dictates of rule of law, civility and respect for human life.”

