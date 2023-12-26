Bauchi State Police Command has burst a 6-man syndicate that has been terrorising innocent residents of Anguwan Kusu in the Yelwa area of the Bauchi metropolis.

Members of the syndicate arrested are Abdulgaffar Abdullahi, 20 years old, aka Jijiya of Sabon Gida Yelwa; Ahmed Abdulkadir, 19 years old, aka Kurumbo of Unguwan Kusu; Zakaria Saidu, 21 years old, aka Verati of Yelwan Lebura; Umar Abdullahi, 18 years old, aka Yahoo Boy of Yelwan Lebura; Musa Saidu, 19 years old, aka Baba Eru of Sabon Gida; and Musa Mohammed, aka the Boy of Gwallameji.

Others who are currently at large are Ibrahim Danlami, aka Gambu of Sabon Gida, who is at large;

Abdulrahman Haladu, aka Kyalli of Unguwan Kusu, is also at large; Sirajo Hassan, aka Ciwo of Sabon Gida, is at large; Ado Hassan, aka Babba of Sabon Gida, is at large; and Guntu Fari of Birshin Fulani is now at large.

Members of the syndicate were arrested for the offences of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and rape, according to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, in a press statement he made available to journalists on Tuesday.

According to him, on December 25, 2023, which was Christmas day, at about 0106 hrs, detectives attached to the E Divisional Police Headquarters Yelwa area, led by the (DPO) Divisional Police Officer, SP Yahaya Yunusa, acted swiftly on tip-off information and arrested suspected members of the syndicate.

They allegedly armed themselves with machetes and touch-lights and invaded two separate houses of Victor Amos, aged 41, of Unguwan Kashu, and Dorcas Denis, aged 25, of Sabon Gida.

During the operation, the suspected armed robbers carted away the following items: one LG TV ’32’ flat screen, one Samsung Galaxy A51, and one Itel keypad.

During interrogation, the fourth suspect, Umar Abdullahi, confessed to having raped a Peace (not real name), aged 23 years, a student of the Federal Polytechnic, during the armed robbery attack at Peace Palace Lodge in the Gwallameji area of Bauchi sometime within the month, precisely on December 9, 2023, where the accused invaded the victim’s lodge, raped her, and robbed her of an Infinix Hot 8 mobile phone.

Additionally, all the suspects further confessed to having been responsible for terrorising communities around Gwallameji, Rafin Zurfi, Unguwan Kashu, and Millennium Quarters in Yelwa, Bauchi.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included: one LG ’32’ flat screen, one dagger, three torch lights, three machetes, one itel keypad phone, and the sum of N5910.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, directed that the accused be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation, after which they will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“Finally, members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the police as the command is firm in discharging its statutory duties and ensuring that Bauchi State citizens sleep with their two eyes closed,” the PPRO concluded.

