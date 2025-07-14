Police dismantle two human trafficking syndicates in Anambra, Enugu

The Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have dismantled two major human trafficking syndicates operating within the country, rescued multiple victims, including children, pregnant women, and foreign nationals and arrested 11 suspects in a coordinated crackdown on organised crimes in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

According to the statement, ” recently, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Zone-13 Police Command executed a precision-led sting operation, targeting a deeply rooted child trafficking and baby factory network.

” The operation led to the arrest of eight suspects from various locations, including Uzoamaka Ani (27), Joy Madu (52), and Victoria Onodu Akasike (56).

It explained that these individuals, during interrogation, confessed to active involvement in child theft, abduction, illegal adoption schemes, and the operation of unlicensed medical facilities functioning as baby factories.

It added that their criminal activities were strategically spread across Enugu and Anambra States, targeting vulnerable women and children for exploitation and sale.

The statement further explained that the victims rescued during the operation included a seven-month-old infant, a four-year-old child, and two heavily pregnant women, all held captive in a remote village.

According to it, ” both pregnant women, identified as indigenes of Ebonyi State, were reportedly lured and held for the purpose of forced births and subsequent sale of their newborns.

“The rescue was swift and executed without harm to the victims, who are now in safe custody and receiving necessary care, while efforts have intensified to apprehend other members of the syndicate who managed to escape during the sting operation

The statement further added that in a similar development, operatives of the Ondo State Police Command successfully rescued a Ghanaian national, David Angerinya, who was trafficked into Nigeria under pretences.

According to it, “this operation was launched following a formal petition from the Interpol Liaison Office at Force Headquarters, Abuja, calling for immediate police intervention in a suspected case of transnational human trafficking.

“Acting swiftly, the operatives initiated a targeted investigation that led to the arrest of three suspects: Hayford Nyamekye, Awine Alex, and Kojo Felix.

It stated that investigations revealed that these suspects were part of a wider international trafficking syndicate that specialised in deceiving individuals, particularly from neighbouring West African countries, with fake promises of employment and travel visas to countries like Canada.

According to it, during the operation, an additional thirty-nine Ghanaian nationals were discovered to have fallen victim to the same group.

“Many of them lacked valid travel documentation, while those in possession of passports presented expired papers, further underscoring the depth of exploitation. The victims were found in distressing conditions and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

It stated that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the gallantry of all operatives involved in these successful operations, which further underscored the firm stance of the Nigeria Police Force against all forms of human trafficking, child exploitation, and transnational crimes.

It encouraged the members of the public to maintain vigilance and support ongoing efforts by reporting any suspicious individuals or movements to the nearest police station or command saying that the Force remained resolute in its duty to protect the vulnerable and bring perpetrators to justice, reinforcing the message that such crimes would not be tolerated under any guise.

