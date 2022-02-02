Police discover illegal rehabilitation home with 113 inmates, arrest suspects in Kano

Kano State Police Command has uncovered an illegal rehabilitation centre with 113 inmates in the Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

This was just as one of the inmates named Aminu Ado, ‘m’, 22 years old, of Na’ibawa Quarters Kano, was tortured to death on the 29/01/2022 by Abdullatif Musa, ‘m’, 18 years old, of Na’ibawa Wailari Quarters, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State.

However, the purported inmates were discovered to have been confined and locked up in a room and some with various degrees of injuries resulting from torture.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on Wednesday, made available to pressmen.

It will be recalled that the Kano State Government in 2019 banned activities of illegal rehabilitation centres and torture homes.

The statement said the inmates were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano for treatment and handed over to the state government.

He said, “On the 30/01/2022 at about 1100hrs, a report was received from ten (10) escaped inmates of an illegal rehabilitation centre, that one Musa Safiyanu, ‘m’, 55 years old, of Naibawa ‘Yan Lemo Quarters, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State is running an illegal rehabilitation centre with chained, tortured and locked inmates, from where they escaped.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi immediately raised and instructed a team of detectives led by CSP Abdulkarim Abdullahi to mount 24 hours surveillance, verify the report, rescue the victims and arrest the culprits.”

The statement said the team immediately swung into action and the report was found to be true.

It was also disclosed that On 31/01/2022, the scene was visited and One hundred and thirteen (113) inmates were discovered, confined and locked up in a room. Some with various degrees of injuries resulting from torture. They were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment and handed over to Kano State Government.

However, the six suspects; (i) Musa Safiyanu, ‘m’, of Na’ibawa Yan Lemo Quarters, Kano, (ii) Abdullatif Musa, ‘m’, 18 years old, of Na’ibawa Wailari Quarters, Kano, (iii) Usman Abdulrauf Imam, ‘m’, 19 old of Yanya Abuja, (iv) Mustapha Bala, ‘m’, 20years old, of Azare, Bauchi State, (v) Sadiq Ismail, ‘m’,19 years old, of Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano, (6) Umar Bako Abdulwahab, ‘m’, 38 years old, of Kureken Sani Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano State were arrested.”

“On preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to have been operating the centre for over ten (10) years despite the initial ban by Kano State Government.”

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered for discreet investigation. Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of an investigation.”

