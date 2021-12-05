Police detain officer who allegedly killed truck driver in Osun

Few hours after Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, condemned the alleged killing of a truck driver by a policeman in the Ota Efun area of Osogbo, on Friday and charged the State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Okode, to produce the alleged killer to make him face the full wrath of the law, the command eventually announced the name of the perpetrator of the inhuman act as Sgt Moses Samuel.

It will be recalled that the governor in a statement by his Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, called for the investigation of the circumstances leading to the event and allow the alleged killer to be dealt with with the law of the land.

While commending the youths of the area for not taking the laws into their own hands, Oyetola assured that Government would ensure justice is done.

He sympathised with the family of the deceased, his employers and friends, saying that as a government, “we are resolved to do everything possible to protect citizens from actual and potential threats.

However, the police command in the state has confirmed the arrest of a police officer identified as Sgt Moses Samuel, as the suspect in the killing.

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, made this known in a statement in Osogbo.

The police spokesperson, who stated that investigation and disciplinary actions have commenced into the incident, noted that the suspect would be arraigned in court after the completion of the trial.

“The Osun State Police Command in its continued efforts to curtail all forms of indiscipline and unprofessionalism has arrested and detained the police officer, Sgt Moses Samuel who shot at one Mallam Kabiru Babai ‘m’ 33years Yesterday, December 3, 2021, around Kobogbogboe/Ota-efun Area, Osogbo.”

“The investigation and disciplinary actions have commenced and the suspect will be arraigned in court after the completion of the orderly room trial in order to serve as a deterrent to other officers.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, psc is using this medium to express his condolences to the victim’s family and friends, and pray to God to put an end to this kind of unfortunate incident while assuring the members of the public that justice will be served.”

