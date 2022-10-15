Police describe helicopter bomb scare in Enugu as fake

Enugu State Commissioner of Police has waved off the story emanating from an alleged helicopter dropping persons on a certain mountaintop in Enugu, preparatory to bombing the Coal City as fake news.

The information was sourced from the unfortunate viral video clip of alleged helicopters dropping hundreds of unknown persons on the top of Ugwu-ajali hill, bordering Ologo, Jamboree and Coal Camp areas of Enugu.

The police said this is fake and should be Disregarded

The full text of the statement by the Enugu State Police Command reads as follows:

“ENUGU STATE POLICE COMMAND BULLETIN OF 14TH OCTOBER, 2022*

“RE: VIRAL VIDEO OF ALLEGED HELICOPTERS DROPPING HUNDREDS OF UNKNOWN PERSONS AT OLOGO/JAMBOREE/COAL CAMP AREAS OF ENUGU; RESIDENTS URGED TO DISREGARD FAKE AND DISINFORMATIVE VIDEO,

“As CP Ammani orders discreet investigation to fish out its creators.

“Following the receipt of a viral video, with female voices alleging, in a mixture of Igbo and English languages, that in the afternoon hours of 14/10/2022, helicopters dropped unknown persons, numbering about one hundred (100), on the top of Ugwu-ajali hill, bordering Ologo, Jamboree and Coal Camp areas of Enugu; the State Police Command wishes to inform residents of the said locations and the entire State, that the clearly doctored video and information therein is fake and purely a product of the mongers’ figment of imagination and disinformation, aimed at misleading and creating panic and confusion amongst law-abiding citizens of the State.

“2. Consequently, the Command being mindful of the negative impacts of disinformation on public peace, security and safety in this age, is calling on the citizenry to totally disregard the unfounded and fake video, as there is no record of such incident in the mentioned locations or any other part of the State.

“3. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc, has ordered the conduct of an intelligence-guided discreet investigation to fish out the creators and peddlers of the fake video, while reiterating the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensure maximum public security and safety of citizens of the State.

“4. The Commissioner further calls on residents of the State to always remain law-abiding, and vigilante and endeavour to analyze and/or verify tensive and misleading social media information of this nature, before acting on them.

“5. He also enjoins them to continue to promptly report criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202. Or alternatively, send emails to infoenugupolice@gmail.com.”

