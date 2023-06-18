As part of the efforts by the Plateau State Police Command to arrest the killing and wonton destruction of properties by gunmen, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, has deployed Mobile Police Force (MPF) personnel across troubled local government areas in the State.

The command, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, said the

decision became necessary in response to several killings in the state, adding that the Commissioner of Police seeks to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace on the plateau.

It ordered all the personnel deployed to be very vigilant while carrying out their constitutional duties and warned that any officer found engaging in any illegal act will be severely punished in accordance with the disciplinary procedure in the Police Act and Regulations.

The Commissioner of Police therefore called on the people of Plateau State to remain calm, vigilant, and report any suspicious activity in and around them, as the police are committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of all the inhabitants of the State.

Also, the Secretary to the State Government (SGS), Arch. Samuel Nanchang Jatau, who was present at the Command Headquarters to ensure the deployment, noted that the deployment of these units is part of the government’s efforts to enhance security and maintain law and order in the State.