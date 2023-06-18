As part of the efforts by the Plateau State Police Command to arrest the killing and wonton destruction of properties by gunmen, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, has deployed Mobile Police Force (MPF) personnel across troubled local government areas in the State.
The command, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, said the
decision became necessary in response to several killings in the state, adding that the Commissioner of Police seeks to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace on the plateau.
It ordered all the personnel deployed to be very vigilant while carrying out their constitutional duties and warned that any officer found engaging in any illegal act will be severely punished in accordance with the disciplinary procedure in the Police Act and Regulations.
The Commissioner of Police therefore called on the people of Plateau State to remain calm, vigilant, and report any suspicious activity in and around them, as the police are committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of all the inhabitants of the State.
Also, the Secretary to the State Government (SGS), Arch. Samuel Nanchang Jatau, who was present at the Command Headquarters to ensure the deployment, noted that the deployment of these units is part of the government’s efforts to enhance security and maintain law and order in the State.
Oba of Benin pledges support for estate surveyors
Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has pledged his support for Real Estate Development sector in Edo in particular and Nigeria at large.
The Royal father said this when the President of Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers paid him a courtesy visit in the Palace in Benin City, Edo State.
He attributed the success recorded in real Estate businesses to the abolition of Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Edo State by Oba Ewuare II and the State government years ago.
“When CDA was vibrant, nobody could do anything. Once in a while when I drive around, I saw Billboards, real Estate this. Real Estate that. People can now build. They are doing surveying, they are doing evaluations”, he said.
The Royal father also pledged his support for the body, ahead of its Triennial Delegates Conference scheduled for next year in Edo.
Earlier in his address to the Benin throne, President of the institute, Mr Johnbull Amayaevbo, commended the Oba Ewuare’s fatherly disposition, which he noted made investment in real Estate flourish in the State.
Amayaevbo also solicited Royal blessing and prayers, commended the monarch for the donation of parcel of land to the institute for a proposed its secretariat in the State years ago.
According to him, “Your Royal Majesty, I am very much aware of all that you have been doing not just for the people of this State, but for the entire Country, especially in Area of our sector.
“The real Estate Sector of Nigeria. We know the actions that you have taken in this Kingdom that have led to rapid real Estate Development.
“We are also very glad and happy that some years back, the Palace gave our professional body a land,” he said.
Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of a plaque and souvenir to Oba Ewuare II in recognition of his support for the 54-year-old institute by its President.
