Police deny report identifying Deborah’s suspected killer as foreigner

The Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command has denied some media online reports alleging that a top police source confirm that one of the suspects in the killing of Deborah Emmanuel, is an intruder from Niger Republic.

The command described the report credited to one of the online platform called “NEWSLEAK” as fake news, while calling on all media outlets and general public to be an advocate of peace.

The command spokesman, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, stated this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday

“The attention of Sokoto State Command was drawn to an online publication in NEWSLEAK by one Segun Adegbite on 14th May, 2022.

“He alleged that, a top police source told Peoples Gazette that Sokoto Police Command has categorized one of the suspects during the incident at Shagari College of Education as a foreign intruder from Niger Republic who came in illegally to perpetrate the act.

“The Command is therefore using this medium to reaffirm that the above fabricated publication which claimed its sources are from the Command is falsehood and cannot be substantiated. The command did not issue out any statement or signed press release in that regard.





“The above publication is an act by some mischiefmakers trying to create chaos into the mind of law abiding citizens and to destabilise the existing peaceful atmosphere restored as a result of Thursday incident.

“The command is using this medium to appeal to all media outlets and members of the public to be advocate of peace and should not instigate unverified stories.”

The statement further said, “consequent upon the foregoing, investigation into the incident is ongoing and the Nigeria police Force will be decisive in its action and in accordance with the extant laws and provisions of the constitution on that incident.

The Commissioner of Police Sokoto State Command, CP Kamaldeen Kola Okunlola, enjoined the people of Sokoto State to embrace compliance with the curfew emplaced by the state government to maintain peace and order in the state.