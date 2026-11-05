Police deny AIG’s involvement in alleged Lekki property demolition

The Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2 Headquarters, Lagos, has denied allegations that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, was involved in the alleged demolition of a property worth over ₦1 billion in Lekki, Lagos State.

The Command described the allegations, reportedly contained in a petition by Akeem Osuolale Ogunseye to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, as misleading and unfounded. It insisted that neither the AIG nor any police personnel under his command was deployed to the disputed property to supervise or participate in any demolition.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, the Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2 Headquarters, DSP Afolayan Gbenga, said the AIG had no involvement in the alleged demolition and challenged Ogunseye to provide evidence of police presence at the property.

According to the statement, the controversy concerns a property located at Plot 37, Block 77, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Lagos, which Skyview Properties Limited claims to own.

The Command disclosed that it received a petition dated October 22, 2026, from the law firm of C.O. Toyin Pinheiro (SAN) & Co., on behalf of Skyview Properties Limited, alleging land grabbing, criminal trespass, threats to life, destruction of property and assault by Ogunseye and his alleged associates.

The petition reportedly stated that on October 17, 2026, Ogunseye and some individuals allegedly invaded the property armed with machetes, daggers, Dane guns and other dangerous weapons. They were also accused of attacking construction workers and damaging ongoing building works.

The Police further disclosed that Skyview Properties Limited presented a judgment of the Lagos State High Court delivered on June 30, 2025, in Suit No. LD/1006CMW/2015, between Skyview Properties Limited and Mr Samuel Alao Ajibode and two others.

According to the Command, the judgment affirmed Skyview Properties Limited’s ownership of the property and restrained the first defendant, his agents and privies from trespassing on the land or harassing the company and its representatives.

The court also reportedly awarded ₦10 million in general damages against the first defendant, alongside ₦2 million in costs.

The Zone 2 Headquarters maintained that its intervention in land-related disputes was strictly aimed at preventing a breakdown of law and order, protecting lives and property, and discouraging individuals from taking the law into their own hands.

It explained that further action on the petition against Ogunseye was discontinued to avoid any action that could undermine the subsisting court judgment or expose the Police to contempt proceedings.

The Command, however, stated that the petition was not destroyed, as alleged in some media reports, adding that it remained in its records. It also advised Ogunseye to return to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zonal Criminal Investigation Department, where the matter was being handled.

The Police rejected claims that the AIG personally visited the property or supervised any demolition, describing the allegations as an attempt to malign his reputation and undermine the integrity of the Force.

Reaffirming its commitment to the rule of law, respect for the judiciary and professional policing, the Command urged members of the public to disregard what it described as misleading publications.

It also appealed to media organisations to verify allegations and establish the facts before publication, warning against the use of media platforms to spread misinformation or defamatory claims.