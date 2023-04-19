The River Police Force had demoted cop for assaulting a man in viral video in Rivers.

Adejoh Siaka, a Rivers State police officer, has been demoted from Inspector to Sergeant following complaints and conclusions from a video extensively shared on social media on Sunday, April 9.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, stating Siaka was sanctioned for assault, discreditable behaviour, and incivility to members of the public in the oil-rich state’s Emuoha district.

The police also reprimanded a second officer, Sergeant Ndiwa Kpuebari, who was present at the incident but did nothing to discourage the inappropriate behavior, and acquitted a third officer, Inspector Friday Obaka, who was subsequently determined to be gone from the scene.

According to Adejobi, Siaka’s demotion followed an orderly chamber trial of the involved police officers by the Force Provost Marshal.

“Similarly, one Sergeant Ndiwa Kpuebari, who was also present at the scene but took no steps to discourage such an inappropriate and shameful act, was severely reprimanded,” he added.

However, after the hearings, Inspector Friday Obaka, who was later determined to have been away from the scene, was unconditionally discharged.

“In total, the three policemen will be assigned to other Commands and Formations outside of Rivers State to continue their police duties.”





The Inspector General of Police has therefore charged officers and men of the Force with being diligent and upholding the lofty tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect for the fundamental rights of all citizens in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Federal Republic of Nigeria Constitution (as amended).”