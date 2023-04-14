Fourteen newly promoted police officers of the Anambra State Police Command have been decorated with their new ranks, Nigerian Tribune gathered.

The officers were decorated by the State Commissioner of Police Mr Echeng Echeng at the Police Headquarters Amawbia, Awka, on Thursday.

Among those decorated were six Chief Superintendents of Police promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police, seven Superintendents of Police promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police and one Inspector promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Addressing the promoted officers, the Police Commissioner Mr Echeng thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police Mr Alkali Baba for finding the officers worthy to be elevated to the next rank.

He said that promotion is from God and comes with enormous responsibilities and how they discharge their duties would determine the height they would eventually attain in the Police Force.

The Commissioner, reminded them that they would continually work with the public and should avoid violating their fundamental human rights, noting that policing is all about service to humanity.

He urged them to strive to do the right thing always and to be role models to junior officers to meet the demands of twenty-first-century policing.

Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, Assistant Commissioner of Police Amina Yakubu assured that they would not disappoint the Police Force and would work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.

