Police declare notorious kidnapper wanted in Ekiti, place N5m bounty on him

The Ekiti State Police Command has declared a man identified as Samuel Oguntoyinbo wanted for allegedly involving in series of bank robberies and kidnappings in the state and environ in recent time.

The police also placed a prize tag of N5m on the wanted person, which would be a reward for whoever apprehends him.

In a statement by the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, on Sunday, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital said, Ogunyoyinbo, who is now a fugitive, had allegedly perpetrated series of heinous crimes in Ekiti.

The statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, said Oguntoyinbo was suspected to have masterminded different bank robbery and kidnapping incidents in Ekiti and Ondo States.

According to him, “The suspect’s real name is Oguntoyinbo Samuel, but popularly known as Eleven or Bado.

“Any person with useful information concerning his whereabouts can please contact the nearest Police Station or the Special Anti Robbery Squad Department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086.

“Such person shall be rewarded with a huge sum of N5 million.”

Mobayo added that the suspect is an indigene of Iyin Ekiti, in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government areas of Ekiti State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, Dies At 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

Police declare kidnapper wanted