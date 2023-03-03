From: Isaac Shobayo, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has described the case of an alleged suicide by a Labor Party supporter in Plateau State as false, unfounded, and inciting.

The social media was awash during the week that a 19-year-old boy who was a Labor Party supporter committed suicide in Jos, Plateau State, after the presidential election result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It was gathered that the boy left a message on his Facebook page, which read: “I will tell God INEC killed me.” “There is no hope for Nigeria for the next 20 years after Obi lost the election. I would rather end it now than live in a hell called Nigeria.”

However, the State Police Command, in a statement signed by its State Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, said the post currently being circulated on some social media platforms about an alleged suicide by a yet-to-be-identified 19-year-old Labour Party supporter over the announcement of presidential results by INEC is false, unfounded, and inciting.

According to the command, the post, which is capable of stirring political uproar, rancor, and conflict in the state, fails to establish the location of the alleged suicidal incident, thereby making the post lack substance of fact.

“In a bid to ascertain the veracity of the post, the command contacted all its divisional headquarters in the state, but no case of such nature was reported to any Police Area Command, Divisional Headquarters, outpost, or formation in the state.”

It, therefore, advised residents of the state to ignore the post as efforts are already underway to track down the author of the inciting post and urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses as the state is peaceful and habitable for all.