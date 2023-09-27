Gombe State Police Command has debunked insinuations in social media that one eye of dead woman was removed at the mortuary of Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) in Gombe.

The Police Command in a Press statement by the PPRO, ASP Mahid Abubakar Mu’azu stated that, “The Gombe State Police Command wishes to inform the public that the alleged removal of the eye of a corpse at the Federal Teaching Hospital Mortuary is false and unfounded.”

According to the PPRO, “On Tuesday, 26th September 2023, one Bilyaminu Dogara Campbell, of Tumfure Quarters, Gombe, went to the Gombe Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that his aunt, Halima Ibrahim, aged 61, who was sick, died while receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe on Friday, 22nd September 2023 and her corpse was deposited at the said hospital mortuary for preservation.

“That, on Tuesday, 26th September 2023, the deceased relations went to prepare the corpse for burial, and they discovered that blood was coming out from the deceased left eye, which raised suspicion that the eye might have been removed at the hospital’s mortuary.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Oqua Etim directed the Divisional Police Officer to conduct discreet investigations in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Command equally deployed Police operatives at the hospital’s gate in order to protect the facility and prevent breach of public peace from the rampaging youths who besieged the hospital to protest.

“Consequently, the Management of the hospital appealed to the aggrieved persons for calm and conducted an autopsy on the deceased body in the presence of her relations, and the result showed that all the two eyes were intact.”

The PPRO stated that, this has doused the tension, and the crowd who gathered outside the hospital’s gate dispersed peacefully, having noticed that the allegations were baseless.

“In view of the foregoing, the Command wish to inform members of the public that the allegations were not only false but unfounded, probably orchestrated by mischief makers to incite disturbance of public peace in the State.