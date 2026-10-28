Police, CSOs pledge greater collaboration on human rights, public safety

Stakeholders at an engagement between the police and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Delta State have canvassed for improved cooperation between the two parties to build a peaceful, secure and prosperous society.

At an interactive meeting and luncheon hosted by the state police command in Asaba for representatives of CSOs, Commissioner of Police in the state, Samuel E. Erale, acknowledged the critical role of civil society in promoting accountability and strengthening public confidence in policing.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to professionalism, respect for fundamental human rights, and zero tolerance for extortion and other forms of misconduct.

Mr Erale assured stakeholders of improved accessibility, prompt attention to legitimate complaints, and sustained engagement with the command, reaffirming the determination to build a relationship with civil society founded on mutual trust, transparency, and shared responsibility for peace and security in the state.

Speaking at the event, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Human Rights, Comrade Kelvin Ejumudo, described the meeting as a wake-up call for stronger collaboration, emphasising that the police and civil society are partners, not adversaries, given their shared responsibility to the public.

He called for improved accessibility and prompt responses to complaints while cautioning against misinformation and its consequences, citing the #EndSARS protests.

Also, renowned activist and peace builder, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe urged the police, CSOs, and citizens to strengthen their partnership to build safer communities, promote justice, and achieve sustainable development.

“Civil society must mobilise, the police must protect and serve, and citizens must participate responsibly. Together, we can build a peaceful, secure and prosperous society,” he said.

Highlighting the role of civil society in promoting good governance, civic education, peace building, community mobilisation, and public accountability, the activist urged citizens to respect the law, reject violence, and participate responsibly in civic affairs.

Pastor Edewor listed unprofessionalism, corruption, lack of public trust, inadequate resources, political interference, poor coordination, misinformation, and limited citizen participation as major obstacles to fostering peace in society.

“We must strengthen professional ethics, improve community policing, promote civic education, build institutional capacity and trust, establish effective communication channels, and ensure transparency and accountability,” Edewor added.

Similarly, coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the state, Mr Nor Chia Shaku, reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to work with the command, stressing that its mandate is to promote human rights through constructive engagement rather than antagonism.

In the same vein, Comrade Efemena Akhima, cautioned human rights advocates against circulating false or unverified information, particularly on social media, emphasising the need for accuracy, responsibility, and integrity in public communication.