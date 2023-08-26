The Police Command in Kano said on Saturday it confiscated 820 cartons of suspected fake and expired drugs at Malam Kato Market in Fage Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano, the drugs were recovered from two warehouses at the market.

He listed the drugs to include 514 cartons of eemistxmin/emstifer syrup, 219 cartons of 5mg Lisinopril tablets, 7 cartons of 5mg Amlodipine tablets, 87 cartons of 50mg Atenol, and 40 cartons of Frusemide injection.

Kiyawa said the drugs were evacuated and handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) by a team of detectives deployed to the scene by the state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel.

He charged residents to always report suspicious people and items to the police for prompt action. ( NAN)

