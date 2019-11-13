Police confirm killing of 3 policemen in Kaduna

The Kaduna state police command has confirmed the killing of three of its personal in Sanga local government of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued to the press on Wednesday and signed by the Acting spokesman of the command, ASP Suleiman Abubakar.

The statement revealed that ‘On 12/11/19 at about 1300hrs, the police operatives attached to Safer Highway with code No. KDS 018, deployed to Gwantu Divisional area were ambushed by unknown gunmen while on patrol at Aboro Village along Fadan Karshi-Nimbia Forest road in Sanga Local Government Kaduna State.

The statement averred that the hoodlums opened fire on them through a thick bush in the opposite direction.

”The operatives engaged the hoodlums and in the process Insp Bobai Bature, Insp Daniel Dogo and Sgt. Mamman Ahmadu paid the supreme sacrifice while other team members escaped unhurt.”

Reinforcement has since been deployed to the area for general combing to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to face justice.

”The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga psc, is greatly saddened by the unfortunate incident and wishes to commiserate with the families of the gallant men who lay down their lives for the common good of their country.

”He also calls on the general public to assist the Police with relevant information on the whereabouts of suspicious persons in order to rid our communities of bad elements.

”The CP assures the public that the culprits will not escape the long arms of the law. The Command is doing everything possible to apprehend those behind this dastardly act.”