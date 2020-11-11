Police confirm withdrawal of personnel from Ikere-Ekiti, give reasons

The Police Command in Ekiti has advanced reasons for the temporary withdrawal of its officers and men from Ikere-Ekiti, the second biggest town after Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the town suffered the most grievous attacks and destructions during the last nationwide EndSARS protests, with property worth millions of naira either burnt or damaged.

NAN also reports that both the area command and the divisional police stations in the town were attacked during the protests, with vehicles and other vital items either burnt or vandalised.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development, said all the three police stations, where its officers and men used to operate, had been set ablaze along with their operational and personal vehicles.

Abutu said that residents of the community had, however, been told to call certain hotlines anytime they needed the services of the police, especially during emergencies.

Also reacting to the development, the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Adejimi Adu, said that that the withdrawal of services by the police at a time like this was not good enough for the town.

He called on the police authorities in the state to review their stand and return their officers and men to duty.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

Ikere-Ekiti