Police confirm release of abducted Anambra NDLEA director 

The Anambra State Police Command on 22nd June 2025 confirmed the release of the abducted NDLEA Anambra State Director, Mr Daniel Onyishi.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Monday, the victim was abducted in the early hours of 12th June 2025 along Winner Road, Awka. He is currently in safe custody and receiving medical attention.

The Police, in collaboration with sister agencies—especially the high-powered covert operatives of the NDLEA led by Mrs Florence Ezeonye, the Zone 12 Commander of the NDLEA—complemented the aggressive rescue efforts which ensured the victim’s safe return.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has briefed the Police High Command on the development and activated the IGP’s directive to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

