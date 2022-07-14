Police confirm one person killed, 3 abducted by gunmen in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Mua’zu Danladi, a 25-year-old man during a kidnapping operation at Boto, a village in Tafawa Balewa LGA of the state.

The Command also confirmed that the kidnappers went away with 3 persons during the operation which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, 13th July.

PPRO of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakili while confirming the kidnap said that the kidnappers attacked the village at about 1.30 am shooting sporadically to wade off any counterattack before going away with the victims, while one person was shot dead in the process.

According to him, there was a distress call to the Police that gunmen believed to be kidnappers had invaded Boto village to which the Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda immediately directed the DPO in charge of the Tafawa Balewa Division to swing into action.

He added that the DPO mobilized his men and rushed to the village but the gunmen had left with the victims, adding that “our men are now combing the bushes in pursuit of the criminals. In sha Allah, we will get to them, arrest them and bring them to justice”.

The Police Spokesperson further assured that the Command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police is ever ready to protect the lives and properties of innocent citizens of the state calling however for cooperation from them.

He added that the Command had in the past acted swiftly to rescue kidnapped victims and is ready to do the same thing in this situation, assuring the family members that the kidnapped victims will be rescued safely and be reunited with their families.





Information made available to our correspondent revealed that the kidnappers attacked the village from where former Governor of the state, Ahmed Adamu Muazu hails with the belief that he was around for the Eid-El Adha celebrations.

A family member gave the names of those kidnapped as Hajiya Asma’u Alhaji Adamu, the younger sister to the former Governor, Malama Halima Abdullahi and Nura.