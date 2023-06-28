The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the killing of an unidentified businessman in Onitsha, the commercial city of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune and stated that the command has commenced an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, the businessman was allegedly stabbed to death by a contracted labourer. The labourer was hired by the businessman to assist in unloading goods at his warehouse, which is located in the section of the market where baking materials are sold.

The exact cause of the incident is still unclear, but sources at the market revealed that an argument over payment ensued between the labourer and the businessman.

It is not confirmed whether the businessman was robbed, but there are unverified reports suggesting that the labourer may have made off with the deceased’s money.

An anonymous source stated, “Trouble started when the businessman was suddenly found in a pool of his own blood, and the Hausa man (referring to the labourer) was nowhere to be found. It is suspected that the labourer contracted by the deceased may have stabbed him and stolen his money.”

The incident triggered anger among the youth in the area, leading to a search for the perpetrator. As a result, other northerners sought refuge at the Army Barracks and the Central Police Station in Onitsha due to fears of a retaliatory attack by the angry mob.

In a statement, the State Police spokesperson reiterated that it was a murder case that occurred on Bright Street inside Main Market, Onitsha, around 4 pm. The identity of the culprit is currently unknown but deemed irrelevant.

The spokesperson said, “Murder is murder, whoever commits it will answer for it. I don’t have any information about the identity of the suspect, but we will ensure that whoever is responsible is arrested and faces the full wrath of the law.”

Security operatives swiftly responded to the scene upon receiving the report and discovered the man in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctors.

Preliminary investigations indicate that this was not a robbery incident, as all the goods in the warehouse were still intact. It is being treated as a murder case, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the individuals involved.





“The circumstances surrounding the act must be unravelled,” added the police spokesperson.

