Police confirm killing of factional APC chieftain in Bayelsa

The Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa State Command, has confirmed the killing of Hon. Sunday Frank-Oputu, a strong supporter of a suit contesting the legality of the recently conducted ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a Bayelsa State High Court.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, in a statement revealed that some yet-to-be-identified gunmen scaled the fence and gained access to the residence of Frank-Oputu located at No. 1 Jonah Road along Bay Bridge and fired several shots at him through the window of his bedroom, fatally injuring him.

The statement further revealed that “the injured victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa, where he was confirmed dead. The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has charged officers to intensify efforts to identify and arrest the perpetrators. He further re-assures members of the public on the Command’s resolved at ensuring the culprits are arrested and brought to book.”

However, the family of the deceased is yet to issue an official statement announcing his untimely death but at the time of filing this report, a close relation explained that Frank-Oputu was home alone as he who is a police officer had gone for night duty when the daredevils struck.

