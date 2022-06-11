Borno State Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, has confirmed the killing of 23 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) by the suspected members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Mukdala village, located about 10 kilometres north to Dikwa town, on Wednesday.

Briefing the newsmen in Maiduguri on Saturday, CP Abdu said: “I am just telling you that I have interacted with the chairman of metal scavengers, he is saying that those ones are not scavengers, they are members of an IDPs camp who want to earn a living.

“The story given by the media has said scavengers but the Chairman of metal scavengers is now saying none of them is their member.

“None of them is their member because they have their registered members and that is the state, where we should investigate the incident and come out with a report.

“They have their guidelines in buying these scraps, the Chairman of metal scavengers is just here behind you, you can ask him so that you get more facts from him.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Police confirm killing of 23 IDPs as ISWAP invades Borno community