Police confirm kidnap of Kwara traditional ruler, rescue wife

Suspected gunmen on Saturday, the nation’s Independence Day, abducted the traditional ruler of Owa Onire a rusty town in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, his wife and driver

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the traditional ruler and his people were abducted at about 4:45 pm in the area.

The state Police command, which confirmed the incident, said that efforts of the Police tactical teams with that of the vigilante and hunters, dispatched to the area by the commissioner of police, Paul Odama, led to rescue of the abducted wife of the traditional ruler while two of the suspects involved in the kidnap were nabbed.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi, also said that the kidnap suspects identified as Bello Abubakr ‘male’ 31 years and Bawa Seketri ‘male’ 30yrs were helping the command in the investigation, adding that effort to rescue the traditional ruler and his driver was still ongoing while the rescued wife had been released to join her family.

In another development, the state Police command said it had uncovered alleged abduction and killing of three females by one Chief Medical Director, Dr. Adio Adeyemi Adebowale, in different areas of the state.

“The Kwara state Police command wishes to inform the public of the result of an investigation ordered by CP Paul Odama psc (+) the newly posted Commissioner of Police Kwara state.

“On assumption of office, as commissioner of Police Kwara state, while going through some petitions written by some citizens, a particular case struck the CP regarding a reported case of one missing lady by name Nofisat Halidu ‘Female’ in Kaiama, Kaiama Local government area of Kwara State, on 21/11/2021.





“The CP immediately ordered the setting up of a high powered investigation team led by the deputy Commissioner of Police in the State CID, to unravel the mistery surrounding the kidnap case and other unresolved cases before his assumption of Office.

“Based on the CP order, investigation into the cases began on 30/9/2022. Working on a lead provided by the arrest and confession of one Dr. Adio Adeyemi Adebowale ‘Male’ in Edo state confirming he killed one Ifeoluwa ‘Female’ his girlfriend who was declared missing in Tanke area of Ilorin sometimes in 2021 and her dead body later discovered in a bush in Alapa area of Ilorin where he dumped it.

“Incidentally, the said doctor was the chief medical director of Kaiama general hospital. Investigation led the team to Kaiama general hospital where the suspect’s office was forced opened. A cursory look at the office presented a suspicious sight of a freshly cemented floor tiles, curiously the tiles were broken and a gory sight welcomed the detectives. Behold, lying inside the shallow grave was a decomposing carcass of an unidentified female.

“Further search of the office led to the opening of a trash can where another body of a lady later identified as the earlier reported missing Nofisat Halidu ‘female’ identified by the husband, one Mr Halidu and other members of the community who were present at the scene at the time of the search.

“Other items recovered in the detained doctors office includes, two telephone handsets found in the hand bag of one of the ladies found in the doctor’s drawer. Two female handbags, a female wig, a veil and a female pants.

“In furtherance of the investigation, the Kwara CP had contacted the Edo state Police command requesting for the release of the suspect to the Kwara state Police command to answer some questions regarding the discoveries in his office.

“The CP declared emphatically, that crimes and criminality would no longer be taken with levity, he advised criminal elements to pack their bags and baggages and relocate from Kwara State, telling criminals that, there is a new sheriff in town.

“He stated that Kwara state would not contain both criminals and law abiding citizens in his time as commissioner of police.