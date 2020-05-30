Police confirm kidnap of four persons in Delta community

The Police in Delta on Saturday confirmed the kidnapping of four persons in Boji-Boji Owa community, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

Command spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba that the victims were reportedly abducted by gunmen.

“The police got a report late on May 29, that gunmen abducted four persons yesterday in Boji-Boji Owa.

“The case was reported late but, however, this morning our officers have mobilised and are on the trail of the kidnappers.

“We are doing everything possible to rescue the victims,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

NAN, however, gathered from community sources that the kidnappers were suspected invaders.

A source in Boji-Boji Owa, who gave his name as Benjamin Okwudi, told NAN on Saturday that cases of incessant abductions had been rampant on the Benin-Asaba expressway.

“Over the last three years, we have been at the mercy of kidnappers. These criminals parading as herdsmen have been terrorising our community.

“This latest incident is just one of the many cases of kidnapping we have been experiencing on the expressway.

“Yesterday, we gathered that the suspects ambushed their victims who went to inspect a parcel of land along the expressway.

“The kidnappers reportedly shot sporadically and forced their captives into the bush at gunpoint,” Okwudi said. (NAN)

