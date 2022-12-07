Police confirm gunmen attack on Abuja community, call for calm

Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the gunmen attack which left one dead, another unconscious, a corps member, and scores of others abducted, and has called for calm while investigating a security breach perpetrated by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers in Kubwa Relocation Estate, off the Arab Road area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, the FCT Police Public relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, disclosed that the incident occurred on Tuesday when the assailants invaded the area and opened fire on residents leading to the death of one person and the abduction of at least four others.

The statement reads; “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced investigations into the reported case of security breach occasioned by armed robbery, shooting, and abduction of some persons in the Kubwa Relocation Estate, off Arab Road area of the FCT on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday notes that the swift response of the Command, in an aggressive manhunt on the perpetrators, resulted in the rescue of three (3) victims and the recovery of firearms and ammunition, including 1 AK47 Riffle, 25 Rounds of ammunition.

“Preliminary investigations however revealed that at about 1930hrs (7:30 pm) of December 6, 2022, some armed criminals came into the Kubwa Relocation Estate, shot two victims, one Oshodi and another Abdulwahab (both other names unknown).

The suspects while departing the scene, left with four victims, possibly, to enable them to evade arrest by the approaching Police response team deployed to the area on quick intervention. The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, one of them, Oshodi could not survive as he was confirmed dead by the Doctor, while Abdulwahab is still being attended to.”

According to the statement, the FCT Commissioner of Police called for calm, noting that the Command has since deployed intelligence and another operational asset possible to fortify security in the entire Kubwa area and its environs.

He assured that investigations have since commenced to identify the suspects and bring them to book while ascertaining their mission and motives.

