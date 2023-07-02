Taraba State Police Command on Sunday confirmed fresh violence between Wurkun and Karimjo people of Karim-Lamido local government area of the state.

The command public relations officer (DSP), Usman Abdulahi who confirmed the development said, the violence started in the early hours of Saturday when the Karimjo ethnic launched a heavy attack on the Wurkun ethnic.

The command PPRO, however, said the number of casualties was yet to be ascertained but a joint security team of military and the police have been drafted to the area to calm the situation.

Abdullahi told correspondent that the fresh crises between the two ethnic groups which skyrocketed on Saturday morning started in form of “guerilla attacks.”

“In the last few days, there have been pockets of guerilla attacks between Karimjo and the Wurkun people in the area. It has been either the Karimjos attack the Wurkuns and the Wurkuns attack in return or, the Wurkuns attack the Karimjos and they also attack in return before the Karimjos eventually launched a heavy one on the Wurkuns at around 3:am on Saturday”. Abdulahi the command PPRO confirmed.

Meanwhile, locals under the umbrella of Wurkun Youth Ambassador World Wide condemned the attack on their people and appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to deploy more security personnel to restore normalcy in the area.

The group spokesperson, Amb. Seth Samuel Sule narrated that the attackers attacked, Garin Marwa, Sarkin Kudu, Sallamin Kala and Yashi Pena Communities, all belonging to the Wurkun on the same Saturday morning attack.

According to him, yet to be ascertained number of people have been killed, over 3000 displaced while properties, farm crops and animals belonging to the Wurkuns worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

While recalling how they have been coexisting with the Karimjo people and even how the Wuruns housed the Karimjos in the 1996 crisis between Fulani and Karimjo, Amb. Samuel on behalf of the Wurkun Youth, wondered why the Karimjos have decided to attack and killed the peace-loving Wurkuns.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the latest killings and destruction of properties in the state is coming barely a week after governor Agbu Kefas met with traditional rulers and heads of security agencies on the need to foster peace and attract development in the State.

