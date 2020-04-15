Police confirm arrest of former Commissioner, HoDs over alleged diversion of N69m in Kogi

THE Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the former commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Paul Ugbede Ebije over alleged diversion of N69 million.

The Police Public Relation Officer of Kogi state police command DSP William Aya, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen said the matter is before the police criminal investigation department and that investigation into the matter is on to unravel those behind the missing funds.

Our reporter gathered that the former Kogi State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Paul Ugbede Ebije, would need to account for about N69million, money allegedly meant for the rehabilitation of eleven tourist sites in the state.

Unconfirmed information available to our reporter indicated that the commissioner allegedly diverted the funds, a matter that has now become an issue that would have to be unravelled by men of the CID, Kogi State Police Command.

It was also gathered that all heads of department of the and the immediate past permanent secretary of the ministry have been invited for questioning over the missing funds and were seen at the Command Headquarters of the Nigerian Police.

The HoDs who are all gripped by fear following the invitation and arrest, are feigning ignorance as to the way the money developed wings, as many of them claimed not to be in the knowledge of the amount allegedly diverted.

The administration of Gov. Yahaya Bello has never hidden his disdain for corrupt officials, has constantly dealt heavy blows on those found wanting.

Recalled that Dr Paul Ugbede-Ojo Ebije took over from the Mr Arome Adoji as Commissioner for Tourism after Arome was sacked by Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello during the first tenure of the governor.

Arome was brother to the African Democratic Congress Senatorial candidate for Kogi East, Dr Victor Adoji.

The embattled former commissioner was the Director-General, Door to Door Movement for Muhammadu Buhari 2019.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Ogun To Be On Total Lockdown From Saturday For 14 Days, Says Governor

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, said that the state would from Saturday, April 18, be on total lockdown for the next 14 days. The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, urged the people of the state to take advantage of the current window relaxation of… Read full story