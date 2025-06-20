Police confirm abduction of man in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police command has confirmed the attack and abduction of one Uduma Idam-Chima in Amasiri, Afikpo local Government Area of the state.

The State Command Public Relation Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, disclosed this to newsmen.

According to him, the command has launched investigation into the incident.

Chima was alleged to have been abducted by suspected warlords on June 14.

Oso-Edda Development Town Union in Edda Local Government Area of the State has condemned the abduction, describing it as another provocation to Oso Edda people.

President-General of the union, Ama Aba Emeh, expressed concern over the continued hostility, despite recent peace efforts brokered by Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“We, the people of Oso-Edda in Edda Local Government Area, condemn the recent attack and abduction of our son, Mr. Uduma Idam Chima. This incident is particularly painful as it occurred shortly after a peace meeting convened by Governor Francis Nwifuru on April 30, 2025,” Emeh stated.

Recounting previous incidents, Emeh recalled that on April 6, 2025, the warlords launched assault that left six Oso-Edda residents dead, including a pregnant woman and her child and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

He also referenced a similar occurrence on February 5, 2023, when several Oso-Edda farmers were reportedly abducted while working in their farms.

“This is not the first, second, or even third time such attacks have taken place. We are appealing to the Governor, the Inspector General of Police, and the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police to act swiftly and decisively. We have remained peaceful because Governor Nwifuru is a peace-loving leader,” he added.

