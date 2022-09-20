Police confirm 95 dead in Jigawa flood disaster

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of 95 people in flood-related accidents across the state.

Confirming the number of those that died, the Police Public Relations Officer(PRO), DSP Lawal Shi’isu Adam, said that the disaster had caused grief for many families in the state.

According to him, report available to him indicated 95 people drowned due to the flood at different times and places.

The police spokesman added that “out of the number, over 22 people died in canoe and boat related accidents, and over 30 people died in a building collapse, while others lost their lives due to drowning in rivers and ponds.

“The state is suffering from devastating flood disaster and it has affected 17 local government areas in the state which has rendered thousands of families homeless.”

On his part, the governor of the state, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar extended condolences to the families of the victims affected by the disaster.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Dutse by the special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, Alhaji Habibu Nuhu Kila.

“The government is aware of the challenges caused as a result of the flooding and is doing everything humanly possible to alleviate their suffering as relevant agencies are on top gear to see that people are assisted.

“The government is also doing its best to see that roads and bridges that have washed away are reclaimed for road users. It is also in contact with the Federal Government towards easing the natural disaster,” the statement read.

