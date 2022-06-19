Police conduct during Ekiti election, a good test for 2023 elections ― PSC

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Alhaji Musiliu Smith

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Sunday lauded the conduct of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) deployed to Ekiti State for the Saturday’s governorship election in the State describing the Governorship Election as largely peaceful and orderly.

The commission, in a statement available to news men in Abuja by its Spokesperson, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said that it monitored the conduct of the Police in the 16 Local Government Areas of the state where the Commission’s Monitors confirmed that the Police teams arrived the Polling Units on time and were civil and courteous in their conduct.

The PSC said that the Nigeria Police Force, the lead agency, in collaboration with sister agencies, such as the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, DSS and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), were professional and their conduct satisfactory.

According to the statement, “Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Kokumo led the security team for the election and ensured that deployments were timely and well organised.

“The Police also promptly intervened in some reported cases of vote-buying and crowd misbehaviour and showed adequate presence in most of the polling units.

“There was an average of two to five Police Officers in most of the polling units visited by the commission’s monitors.

“The commission sees the conduct of the Police in the Ekiti governorship election as a huge improvement and a good test-run for the 2023 general elections.


“There was massive deployment of Police Officers from different commands and formations of the force and this gave the voters a sense of security.”

