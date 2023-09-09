The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has condemned the gruesome murder of SP Bako Angbashim, who was, at the time of his passing the Divisional Police Officer, Ahoada Division in Rivers State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi via its official social media handle.

According to the statement, “The slain DPO was humiliated, gruesomely murdered, and mutilated by some hardened armed criminals in Ahoada area of Rivers State on Friday, 8th September 2023, while on operation in the area.

“The IGP has however ordered immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecution of all the culprits that carried out the heinous and barbaric act; adding that such an act is not only an affront to our national status but also a reflection of lack of patriotism and gross illegality.

“The IGP, while emphasizing unequivocally that such nefarious acts against any operative in Nigeria, will not be taken with levity as all the perpetrators will be caused to face the full wrath of the law, extends his deepest condolences to the grieving family, dedicated colleagues and friends of SP Bako Angbashim urging them to embody his dedication, humility, and selflessness.”

