Police condemn killing of #EndSARS protester in Benin, vow to arrest killers

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo has vowed to arrest the killers of one Mr. Simon John who was murdered by unknown gunmen during the #EndSARS protest in the Edo State capital, Benin.

In a statement yesterday in Benin by the spokesman, Mr. Chidi Nwanbuzor, he said that the Edo State Police Command received with shock the report of the gruesome murder of John by suspected hoodlums who attacked the #EndSARS protesters at Kings Square, Benin City on Friday October, 16, 2020.

Nwanbuzor, a superintendent of police said that Kokumo has directed the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to commence a full scale investigation into the immediate and remote cause of the grusome killing.

He reiterated the determination of the police to arrest and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act for prosecution in court.

He mourned: “In light of the above, the Commissioner of Police hereby commiserates with the family members of late Simon John for his untimely death and pray to God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Johnson however, appealed to the #EndSARS protesters to end the protest and patiently wait for the Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to implement the police reforms as promised.

