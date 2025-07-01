Police condemn killing of 10 in Anambra by suspected gunmen

The police authorities in Anambra State have condemned the killing of ten Ebonyi State indigenes by suspected gunmen in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who condemned the attack in a statement issued in Awka on Tuesday, said the incident occurred on June 30, 2025, at Ogboji community in Orumba South Local Government Area during a meeting.

Ikenga said the armed criminals arrived in two Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and attacked the gathering unprovoked, shooting sporadically. The victims were rushed to the hospital, but sadly, ten people were confirmed dead.

The bodies have since been deposited in the morgue.

The police further assured that the Command will hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, a police-led security team has taken control of the scene and is working on credible information to arrest the perpetrators.

Further developments will be communicated in due course, the PPRO noted.

Reacting to the incident, the President of the Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State, Prince Chigozie Nweke, alleged that 13 people were killed during the attack.

According to him, it was a tragic and horrifying Monday evening for members of the Ebonyi community residing in Anambra State, as gunmen stormed a meeting venue in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area, and brutally murdered 13 individuals.

The attack, which occurred between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m., has left the affected families and the larger Ebonyi diaspora in mourning.

“While we commiserate with the bereaved families and the people of Ebonyi State, we respectfully call on His Excellency, Governor Charles Soludo, to deploy all state resources to investigate both the immediate and remote causes of this tragedy,” Nweke said.

He further emphasized the need for the government to assert its authority and utilize all security networks to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of what he termed a “dastardly act.”

