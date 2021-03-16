Police commissioner removes DPO for allegedly aiding bandits

Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Abutu Yaro, has removed and redeployed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Kaura Namoda over his alleged involvement in banditry activities.

The police boss said the decision was taken after his attention was drawn to a viral video on the social media where residents of Kungurki community in the area allegedly accused the DPO of aiding banditry and armed bandit activities.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson, Shehu Muhammad, on Tuesday said investigation in to the allegation had since commenced.

He disclosed that people with credible information that would help in the ongoing investigation should come forward and give the information to the police.

“To the best of our knowledge, as Divisional Police Officer, he has the right to interact with both the Hausa and Fulani (the two warring factions) in a bid to enhance peaceful and mutual respect among the two.

The statement noted that there has never been a formal complaint against the DPO in respect of the allegations by the residents of Kungurki community, but insisted that credible information will assist the command over its ongoing investigation.

He said the DPO at the interim has been redeployed to Police Command Headquarters as OC Provost while ASP Umar Abdullahi has been redeployed to Kaura Namoda as acting Divisional Police Officer pending determination of the matter.