Police commence house-to-house arrest of suspected cultists in Edo

Edo Police Command said it has commenced house-to-house arrest of identified cultists in the State, an exercise aimed at stamping out cultism in the State.

CSP Moses Joel Yamu, the Command Public Relations Officer made the disclosure through a press statement issued on Thursday night and made available to newsmen in Benin.

Yamu revealed that the exercise led to the arrest of three suspected members of the Eiye and Aye Confraternities respectively, alleging that the suspects had made confessional statements.

According to the Police Spokesman in Edo, following their alleged confession of being members of the Confraternities, the suspects have been arraigned before the court accordingly.

He said that the command is determined to sustain its fight against crime through visibility policing, and community engagements and sustain its raids of criminal hideouts in the State.

“In continuation of its fight against cultism, the Command has commenced the house-to-house arrests of identified cult members in the State to ensure that cultism is either eliminated or brought to its barest minimum.

“Three (3)suspects who were arrested from various locations have confessed to being members of the Eiye and Aye confraternities respectively. They have been arraigned before the court accordingly,” Yamu said.

CSP Yamu, disclosed further that 28 other suspects were allegedly arrested in their hideouts within Benin by the Command, adding that upon screening, 19 of the suspects were charged to court.

