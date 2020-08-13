Police charge father of boy chained for two years to court in Birnin Kebbi 

Aliyu Umaru who chained his 12-year-old son with goats for two years has been charged to court in Birnin kebbi.

The Kebbi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafiu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to him: ”The Kebbi State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that on 09/08/2020 at about 1440hrs, information revealed that, one Jibrin Aliyu, male, aged,12 years of Badariya area, Birnin Kebbi was tied with a rope alongside with animals and chickens for a period of two years after the demise of his biological mother without treatment and feeding in their residence.

“On the receipt of the report, detectives attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, swiftly rushed to the scene, rescued the victim and took him to Sir Yahyah Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi for medical attention.

”In the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the victim, Jibrin Aliyu is a patient with Down Syndrome and his father, Aliyu Umaru has admitted to having tied him with a rope because he had taken him to various native doctors for medication to the extent of selling some of his properties but all to no vain.

“Instead of his father to continue with his medication, he decided to subject him to such inhumane and degrading treatment in order to prevent him from roaming about in the town, stoning peoples’ vehicles as well as injuring himself which could lead to his death.

”In the light of the above, Aliyu Umaru was found culpable of being cruel to his son and has been charged to court accordingly.”

