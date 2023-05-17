An unknown motorcyclist was attacked by police officers at Oja Oba, Ogundele Street, close to Abule Egba, under a bridge in Lagos.

In a viral video, three police officers were seen dragging the motorcyclist’s motorcycle from him.

However, as the man refused to surrender the motorcycle’s key, he was brutally beaten by one of the police officers.

As a result of the beating, blood was seen gushing out of his face.

However, despite the video trending on social media for hours, the Nigerian Police Force is, as of the time of filing this report, yet to make any statements regarding the alleged assault by their officers.

Watch video below:

Please note, This site does not support violence

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE