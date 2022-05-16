Police botch ASUU, NASU, others planned protest in Ibadan

Police have beefed up security to stall the planned protest of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and other related labour unions in Ibadan on Monday.

Security operatives were strategically positioned at Iwo road end of Lagos/Ibadan expressway, the take-off point of the planned protest.

The leadership of ASUU, NASU and other related unions had informed their members to assemble at Iwo road at 7:30 am.

They were told to come along with mattresses in readiness for what is tagged as the ‘Mother of All Protests to further press home the demands for opening all the universities’ campuses nationwide.

However, in a swift reaction, the Joint Security Operatives including Operation Amotekun mobilized their men to the venue of the planned protest.

Also, in his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said the command is alive to his responsibility of securing the lives and properties of the citizen.





According to him, “The Oyo State Police Command maintains a tradition of heightened proactivity at all times with adequate security emplaced to ensure the protection of lives and properties.”

“The good people of the State are enjoined to go about their normal legitimate businesses without fear of molestation or harassment.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Police botch ASUU Police botch ASUU

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Police botch ASUU Police botch ASUU