Police boss tours FCT churches, mosques, commends peaceful worship

The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammad Sanusi, on Sunday embarked on an inspection tour of churches across the Federal Capital Territory to assess security deployments at worship centres.

The tour came two days after a similar inspection of mosques across the FCT on Friday, November 6, 2026, as part of the Command’s sustained efforts to ensure the safety of residents and worshippers during religious activities.



During the visits, CP Sanusi assessed the operational readiness of deployed personnel and charged them to remain professional and responsive in the discharge of their duties.

He also commended FCT residents for their peaceful and orderly conduct following mosque and church services, noting that public cooperation remains vital to maintaining security and public order across the territory.

The CP urged residents to continue to cooperate with the Police and other law enforcement agencies, remain security-conscious, and promptly report suspicious persons, movements or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938.

The Command assured members of the public that its Public Relations Office remains open and accessible for enquiries, complaints, information and other security-related matters.

