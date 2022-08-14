Police boss commends Obaseki on installation of CCTV

Determined to curtail the activities of criminals in Edo State, the state government has installed Close Circuit Television (CCTV) in almost every strategic place in Benin, the Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abutu Yaro, has disclosed.

Yaro who spoke weekend in Benin during a meeting with members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and other relevant stakeholders in the state

He commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for reinforcing the police command with additional special forces components from Abuja in order to enable the proportional capacity of the command to remain consistently ahead.

The Edo Police boss said that the governor also donated 15 new operational vehicles to the police command which are being deployed to all the 58 police divisions in Edo State.

Yaro said: “The governor has placed an elaborate CCTV camera system that covers almost every strategic place in the state capital.

“We are operating with functional mobilities. That is to say, we have functional vehicles and as I speak, the elements of lubricants, petroleum and diesel required to power these vehicles have been put in place.”

According to Yaro, in the last 90 days, all has been quiet on the Benin-Ekpoma Road which used to be notorious for a series of kidnappings by Fulani herdsmen due to the aggressive security measures put in place by the police.

He added that in the last 120 days, only one kidnap attempt took place along the Benin-Lagos expressway, near Ogbemudia Farm, but was heavily repelled by operatives of the command.

“I can confidently attest that in the past 90 days, the roads between Benin and Ekpoma have not witnessed any kidnapping,” he insisted.

