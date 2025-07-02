Police begin manhunt for killers of 10 Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has launched a manhunt for suspected killers of 10 Ebonyi indigenes in Ogboji, Orumba-South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

“The Police Command in Anambra has condemned the indiscriminate shooting incident that resulted in fatal injuries and fatalities to 10 persons on the evening of June 30 at Ogboji, Orumba-South LGA of the state.

“The police have further assured that the Command shall hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Ikenga said.

He said that the armed criminals came in two Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) and attacked the gathering of a group unprovoked, shooting sporadically.

Ikenga said that the victims were later taken to a hospital, where 10 Ebonyi indigenes were confirmed dead.

The police spokesman also said that the bodies of the victims have been deposited in the morgue.

He further said that the police led security team had taken over the scene of the incident and were working on the necessary information to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

(NAN)

